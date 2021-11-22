Showers exit followed by a chilly wind

Scattered light showers exit early

Blustery conditions Monday and Tuesday

Warming up in time for Thanksgiving

MONDAY & TUESDAY

As showers taper off in the early morning hours a cold NW wind will move in. Winds could gust 20-40 mph at times especially at higher elevations. Our high temperature today will happen around the lunch hour and then fall this afternoon. Most areas will see the 40s and 50s by noon and then fall for the rest of the day. An increasing wind will make the wind chill feel even colder under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday looks to be the coldest day with highs in the 30s and 40s with breezy winds continuing for one more day.

Cold air is expected for the start of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

THANKSGIVING

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs closing in on 60s just in time for Thanksgiving. Dry weather should limit travel headaches through at least Thanksgiving day. Our next front will move in Thursday night and may linger into Black Friday morning. Much colder air returns into the weekend.

Temperatures warm into the 60s for some by Thanksgiving. (WDBJ Weather)

