State Police looking for car and driver responsible for Amherst hit-and-run

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released a description of a car involved in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a woman.

Police responded at 8:26 p.m. November 14 to the incident in the 200 block of Seminole Drive in Amherst County. They say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was backing out of a private driveway and onto Seminole Drive, when an eastbound driver in another car hit the Corolla and drove off.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The other vehicle, according to police, is a 2004 – 2008 red Acura TSX sedan. It should have heavy passenger side damage and a missing passenger side mirror. Airbags should have also deployed, police say.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of that car or its driver, you’re asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-552-0962 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

