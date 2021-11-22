Suspect in Henry County homicide surrenders

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Bassett has surrendered, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Dewayne Austin Jr., 20 of Martinsville, surrendered late Sunday. Warrants had been issued on Austin for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The victim, Lewis Rumley, 41 of Fieldale, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the two men had agreed to meet Saturday night at 950 Blackberry Road in Bassett. Both got out of their vehicles and Austin shot Rumley, according to detectives.

