Suspect indicted on 13 charges, incl. aggravated murder, in death of Big Stone Gap officer

Officer Chandler was shot while performing a welfare check at a home along Orr Street.
Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 33-year-old Abingdon man was indicted on 13 charges, including aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, following the November 13 shooting that left Officer Michael Chandler dead on his 29th birthday.

Michael Donivan White was arrested that night without issue by the Kingsport, Tennessee Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team at the Travel Inn in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive. He was being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Wise County, VA.

His charges are as follows:

“· Aggravated murder of a police officer (18.2-31),

· 2nd degree murder (18.2-33),

· One felony count of shooting in the commission of murder (18.2-53),

· One felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of committing aggravated murder,

· One felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

· One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,

· One felony count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury (18.2-56.1),

· One felony of discharging a firearm in a public place (18.2-280),

· One felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance with the intent to distribute,

· One felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance,

· One felony count of shooting in commission of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance,

· One misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm

· One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct

White is being held without bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on the probation violation served by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.”

The charges were delivered by a Wise County Circuit Court grand jury.

