GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Galax Police Department is reporting two missing residents.

Bobby Ray Neal, 36, was last seen Thursday.

Courtesy Galax Police Department (Courtesy Galax Police Department)

Carolyn D. Shumate, 43, was reported missing with no last date she was seen.

Contact 276-236-8101 (Police say callers can remain anonymous) with helpful information.

