Virginia Tech men’s basketball cruises past Merrimack 72-43 for 1,500th victory

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 14 points, Nahiem Alleyne added 12, and Virginia Tech defeated Merrimack 72-43 for the 1,500th victory in program history.

Virginia Tech is the 10th ACC school and 90th in Division I to achieve the milestone.

The Hokies shot 55% from the field and made 11 of 23 3-pointers. They held Merrimack to 18 points in the first half, which included a string of just seven points over the final 10 1/2 minutes of the period.

Jordan Minor led Merrimack with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors shot 39% percent and made just 5 of 20 3-pointers.

