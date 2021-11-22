Advertisement

With boosters approved for adults, RCAHD encourages residents to get the shot

The VDH sign at RCAHD's vaccine center in the old Sear's building of Valley View Mall.
The VDH sign at RCAHD's vaccine center in the old Sear's building of Valley View Mall.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CDC and FDA have now approved booster shots for all adults. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are encouraging residents to get their shots.

If it has been six months after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer, or two months after the Johnson and Johnson, you are eligible for a booster.

The decision comes as health experts say effectiveness of the vaccine can slow after six months, and are encouraging people to add some extra protection from COVID-19 and its variants.

“This virus is not going to disappear any time soon overnight. We are going to have to learn to adapt our lives and that will include getting a booster dose,” said RCAHD Spokesperson, Christie Wills.

Wills said their Community Vaccine Center inside the old Sears building is providing more than 200 doses of the vaccines on a daily basis.

To schedule an appointment to get your booster, visit the link above.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
The entrance to the 3rd annual Illuminights at Explore Park on Friday evening.
3rd annual “Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights” opens
Mother speaks out after bus driver drops off kindergartener at wrong stop

Latest News

Courtesy VDOT
Two crashes along I-77S in Wythe County cause delays Sunday evening
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle and defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrate...
Washington Football Team defeats Carolina 27-21
Salem Sees Competitors Saturday For Marathon And 10K
Salem Sees Competitors Saturday For Marathon And 10K
Danville Henry Street Fire Follow
Danville Henry Street Fire Follow