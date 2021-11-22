With boosters approved for adults, RCAHD encourages residents to get the shot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CDC and FDA have now approved booster shots for all adults. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are encouraging residents to get their shots.

If it has been six months after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer, or two months after the Johnson and Johnson, you are eligible for a booster.

The decision comes as health experts say effectiveness of the vaccine can slow after six months, and are encouraging people to add some extra protection from COVID-19 and its variants.

“This virus is not going to disappear any time soon overnight. We are going to have to learn to adapt our lives and that will include getting a booster dose,” said RCAHD Spokesperson, Christie Wills.

Wills said their Community Vaccine Center inside the old Sears building is providing more than 200 doses of the vaccines on a daily basis.

To schedule an appointment to get your booster, visit the link above.

