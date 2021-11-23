12th annual Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to spend local in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than a decade, shoppers in Roanoke have been encouraged to spend locally during the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, and this year is no different.

Small Business Saturday is taking place this weekend where the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and American Express are encouraging folks to shop local. While the initiative provides giveaways and incentives to shop local this Saturday, the goal is help people think local first at all times of the year.

“When you prioritize and you are looking for a product, you thought should be “is there someone locally?’ How can you support small business? If you just think about that from the beginning, that goes a long way,” explains Eric Sichau, Vice President of Membership Services for the Roanoke Regional Chamber of commerce

This is the 12th year that the chamber has partnered with American Express for Small Business Saturday.

