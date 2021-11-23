7@four: Small Business Saturday in Lynchburg
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
For many, Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday spirit, and what better way to celebrate then shopping local on Small Business Saturday in Downtown Lynchburg?
The Academy Center of the Arts is helping you out by hosting its first ever Holiday Makers’ Market this Saturday, November 27.
Watch the video to see Director of Programs Michelline Hall discuss that event, plus a Holiday Movie Marathon.
