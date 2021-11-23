Advertisement

Blustery and cold today with nice sunshine

Warmer temperatures expected for Thanksgiving
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Blustery & cold
  • We’ll see lots of sunshine
  • Warming up in time for Thanksgiving

TUESDAY

Today we’ll see a good amount of sunshine, but we do remain blustery and cold. Our highs climb into the 30s and 40s area wide, but the wind will make it feel colder than that. Bundle up when you head outside today.

WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs closing in on the low 50s Wednesday and into the 60s for Thanksgiving. Dry weather should limit travel headaches through at least Thanksgiving day. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine Wednesday with increasing clouds Thursday as another cold front heads our way.

Friday Through Sunday

A strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday night into the early parts of Friday. This front will trigger a few showers overnight and will then usher in much cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will climb into the 30s and 40s under increasing sunshine. Sunny weather continues through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s both days.

