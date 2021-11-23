Advertisement

Cars shot in Lynchburg; shooter sought

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department continues to look for whomever is responsible for shooting at cars over the weekend.

At 10:37 p,m, November 21, 2021, officers responded to the Walmart store at 3900 Wards Road for a shots fired call. Callers reported hearing several shots and seeing a silver sedan being driven away.

Officers found two cars that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Dodge Charger with black rims, potentially tinted windows and a sun roof.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

