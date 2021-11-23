Festival of Trees returns to Bedford Area Welcome Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Area Welcome Center’s annual event supporting local charities has returned.

Festival of Trees will go on through January 2.

Local organizations and businesses decorated the trees in the center.

The theme of this year’s event is “A Storybook Christmas.”

For one dollar, you can vote for your favorite tree and support a local charity.

“Everyone wins. All the proceeds that are voted for their tree go back to their local charity that they’ve chosen,” said Michelle Crumpacker, administrative manager.

30 different charities are being supported by the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.