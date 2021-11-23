Advertisement

Festival of Trees returns to Bedford Area Welcome Center

Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.
Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Area Welcome Center’s annual event supporting local charities has returned.

Festival of Trees will go on through January 2.

Local organizations and businesses decorated the trees in the center.

The theme of this year’s event is “A Storybook Christmas.”

For one dollar, you can vote for your favorite tree and support a local charity.

“Everyone wins. All the proceeds that are voted for their tree go back to their local charity that they’ve chosen,” said Michelle Crumpacker, administrative manager.

30 different charities are being supported by the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
Driver unhurt after big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
SW Virginia Regional Jail (Courtesy)
Suspect indicted on 13 charges, including aggravated murder, in death of officer
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police identify remains found in Amherst in October

Latest News

Mill Mountain Theater Presents "A Christmas Story"
7@four: “A Christmas Story” at Mill Mountain Theater
Mill Mountain Theater Presents "A Christmas Story"
Mill Mountain Theater Presents "A Christmas Story"
Halma Bakery Presents Different Type of Thanksgiving Pie
7@four: Halwa Bakery and Cafe’s Thanksgiving pie
Halma Bakery Presents Different Type of Thanksgiving Pie
Halma Bakery Presents Different Type of Thanksgiving Pie
Some health leaders also don’t expect numbers to spike during the holiday season as they did in...
New River Health District reports COVID cases are beginning to plateau