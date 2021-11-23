Franklin County encouraging shopping local with “Shift the Spend” initiative

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County, in partnership with the Town of Rocky Mount, is implementing an initiative and incentive to get people to commit to shopping local.

Until November 30, residents can’t commit to spend 20% of their holiday shopping budget at local businesses throughout the county for a chance to win a $500 local shopping spree.

It’s an initiative they’re calling “Shift the Spend” to encourage holiday shoppers to spend local.

Franklin County officials say that this not only gives a boost to local businesses, but it allows them to explore adding more businesses to the area.

“A lot of times we’ll get requests from citizens for us to seek out and recruit a specific business, and the way you get new business is by supporting your current business. The more that we can spend locally, the more we can encourage new business to come as well,” explains Beth Simms, Franklin County Director of Economic Development.

More information including where to register for the shift the spend campaign is available here.

