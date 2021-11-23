Advertisement

Franklin scores 23, Virginia tops Georgia at Legends Classic

The Cavaliers advance to Tuesday’s championship game.
Virginia's Kody Stattmann, left, defends against Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) during the...
Virginia's Kody Stattmann, left, defends against Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points to lead Virginia past Georgia 65-55 in the Roman Legends Classic.

The game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Franklin scored on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 57-51 lead with 2:34 remaining.

The Cavaliers then made 8 of 10 free throws to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.

Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.

