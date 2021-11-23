Furever Friends delivers pet food to Buena Vista pantry

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The food pantry in Buena Vista is not just for people.

The folks from Rockbridge County’s Furever Friends took close to 2,000 pounds of pet food to the Bridge to Hope Food Pantry in Buena Vista Tuesday, making it as easily available as the people food you’d normally associate with the pantry.

”There are people that will just think twice about not feeding themselves because they want to make sure their animals are fed,” said Nancy Sullivan of Furever Friends. “And so Gleaning for the World and Homeward Trails and Trails Up have been really instrumental in making sure animals do still get to be fed and families don’t have to sacrifice.”

Furever Friends has made three similar deliveries from the larger groups recently.

