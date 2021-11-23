Hundreds show up for George ‘Kila’ Miller’s funeral

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There aren’t songs about joy sung at every funeral. But every funeral doesn’t celebrate the life of George Miller.

“I could say so much about my cuz, that’s what I called him, but I thank God, that God had plans for him to be a leader all his life. I need a witness in here,” said Reverend Ivory Morton.

“Coach Miller was a man that you could look at and say that is a shining example of what a man should be,” said Marvin Fields, a friend of Miller’s.

Miller was a wrestling coach, a football coach, a teacher and a principal. He is most well known for his dedication to William Fleming High School, and no one will hide the fact that he gave tough love. It’s that tough love though that created a whole new generation of coaches, teachers, and principals.

“He was a father figure to a lot of us guys and he just meant so much to everyone he crossed. I can feel him with me right now,” said Jonathan Rosser, the principal of Lucy Addison Middle School.

Tears were still wiped, feelings of loss were still present, but the laughs from George’s sayings like: “Often imitated, but never duplicated,” and “if you don’t know who I am, you better ask.”

A big, joyous celebration, for a big man, who lead a tremendous life.

“This probably isn’t big enough. If you were to have this on a Saturday, you need the Berglund Center,” said Mike Bonilla.

