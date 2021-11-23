Advertisement

Hundreds show up for George ‘Kila’ Miller’s funeral

Hundreds gathered at Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries to celebrate George Miller.
Hundreds gathered at Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries to celebrate George Miller.(WDBj7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There aren’t songs about joy sung at every funeral. But every funeral doesn’t celebrate the life of George Miller.

“I could say so much about my cuz, that’s what I called him, but I thank God, that God had plans for him to be a leader all his life. I need a witness in here,” said Reverend Ivory Morton.

“Coach Miller was a man that you could look at and say that is a shining example of what a man should be,” said Marvin Fields, a friend of Miller’s.

Miller was a wrestling coach, a football coach, a teacher and a principal. He is most well known for his dedication to William Fleming High School, and no one will hide the fact that he gave tough love. It’s that tough love though that created a whole new generation of coaches, teachers, and principals.

“He was a father figure to a lot of us guys and he just meant so much to everyone he crossed. I can feel him with me right now,” said Jonathan Rosser, the principal of Lucy Addison Middle School.

Tears were still wiped, feelings of loss were still present, but the laughs from George’s sayings like: “Often imitated, but never duplicated,” and “if you don’t know who I am, you better ask.”

A big, joyous celebration, for a big man, who lead a tremendous life.

“This probably isn’t big enough. If you were to have this on a Saturday, you need the Berglund Center,” said Mike Bonilla.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
Big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
Driver unhurt after big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

Hundreds had the chance to get a sneak peek of renovations.
On ‘Wythe’ the show, the Millwald Theatre makes progress
Leaders hope once the facility is complete, they'll be able to produce more than 60 billion...
Medical glove facility breaks ground in Wythe County
The survey helps the hospital understand the needs of the community.
Bath Community Hospital kicks off community health needs assessment
The 22-foot tree was stood up once it was inside the Great Hall.
Omni Homestead starts holiday season with Christmas tree’s arrival