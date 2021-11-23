Advertisement

Lexington post box send letter directly to Santa

It will be up until December 23rd.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Nov. 23, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, kids can get their Christmas wish list directly to the big man.

Thanks to a special mailbox in Downtown Books, kids can drop their letters to Santa with the confidence that they’ll get delivered directly to the North Pole.

The owner said installing the box was inspired by family memories of putting letters to Santa in similar mailboxes in years past.

”Growing up in northwest Florida, we had a place we could go as children and drop off our letters to Santa and know that they went right straight to the North Pole,” said Paige Williams, Downtown Books’ Owner. “We wanted to bring that nostalgia and those great memories to the adults, but also bring that to the children here.”

The box will be up until December 23rd, when the last delivery to the North Pole goes out.

