New River Health District reports COVID cases are beginning to plateau

Some health leaders also don’t expect numbers to spike during the holiday season as they did in 2020, however, they still encourage folks to be mindful.(File | WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District reports COVID-19 numbers are beginning to plateau.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the district, says with more children now vaccinated and adults getting booster shots, cases are leveling off.

Health leaders also don’t expect the numbers to spike this holiday season as they did in 2020; however, Dr. Bissell encourages folks to still be mindful.

“You should get tested for flu in addition to COVID. That’s a good idea and symptoms should not be presumed to be COVID without testing for COVID, and for flu just to separate those two so that we can kind of clarify what the true symptoms are---what the true cause of the symptoms are. And people can have COVID --- they can have flu or they can have COVID and the flu,” said Bissell.

Bissell says the district does anticipate a spike in flu cases this holiday season and asks folks to keep an eye out for symptoms.

