Roanoke County teachers share concerns about low morale

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A group of Roanoke County teachers took concerns to administrators Monday, after a bonus for one group of educators raised concerns among others.

The Roanoke County School Board recently approved a $1200 bonus for all employees. The board also approved an additional $2300 incentive to help recruit and retain special education teachers.

“Currently, special ed teachers are considered hard to fill,” said Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations. “And we’re in desperate need of special ed teachers.”

Monday afternoon, about a dozen general education teachers met with Superintendent Ken Nicely and Assistant Superintendent Jessica McClung to discuss what they described as low teacher morale. They said special ed teachers deserve the additional money, but they argued other teachers do as well.

“We want us all to feel valued and appreciated, so we can do our job and teach the kids,” said kindergarten teacher Casey Summey, “because all of us in there love to teach kids, and we want to stay.”

The teachers said they appreciated the meeting, and said Nicely and McClung were receptive to their concerns.

