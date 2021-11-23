Roanoke Police Department’s bike patrol will have larger presence during holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re out shopping this weekend in Roanoke, especially at Valley View Mall, you may see more officers out and about. These officers will also be on bikes.

Sgt. William Drake is the supervisor of the bike patrol unit.

He says the two wheels make officers more accessible to members of the community.

While the patrol works year round, the holiday season is a critical time of year.

“We will have an increased presence from Black Friday to New Years Eve. Every weekend and select days during the week, we will be out. Working with our crime analyst we have determined crime is a little higher, shoplifting, and car larceny, so we’re gonna have officers out here on those days of the week,” said Drake.

