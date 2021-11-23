Advertisement

Victim identified following deadly Danville hit-and-run Saturday night

At around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run case at West Main Street near the intersection of Lady Astor Street.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say Nelson Baisas Baldemor, 74 of Danville, died in Saturday night’s deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police were waiting until next of kin could be notified to release further information.

