Water main break closes some roads in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break in Christiansburg has closed several streets and could affect water service in the area.

According to the Town of Christiansburg, the break has partially closed Eanes Circle. Ash Drive is partially closed between Poplar Lane and S. Franklin Street.

Stone Street is closed to through traffic between Depot Street and E. Main Street. All closures will remain accessible to residents.

Town leaders said in a Facebook post that residents expect the road closures and intermittent water service interruptions until about 6:00 o’clock Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.