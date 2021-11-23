Wytheville Police and Ring team up to prevent crime ahead of the holidays

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police Department partnering with Ring to bring an extra level of security to neighborhoods.

The department is the latest local agency to partner with Ring and the social media app Neighbors to help prevent crimes during the holidays.

Neighbors allow users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime and safety incidents so fellow residents can stay informed.

Wytheville police can view what local residents have posted on Neighbors and can ‘chime-in’ with relevant updates or safety alerts to stay informed. Officers say it is an extra tool that’s going to use with their Wytheville Police Department Facebook page.

The police department will not have access to your Ring devices. We can only see what you share in the Neighbors social media app. Posting on the Neighbors social media app does not constitute a police report.

You do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone with a smartphone can download the Neighbors App in order to receive updates and have the option to post photos or videos from any device.

We are excited to be joining the Neighbors social media app in our efforts to connect with residents and improve the... Posted by Wytheville Police Department on Monday, November 22, 2021

