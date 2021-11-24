Advertisement

Bedford business encourages warm clothing donations to help neighbors in need

The initiative is called “Be Warm, Bedford!”
The items are available on the fence in front of Stitch Witch.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One Bedford business is looking for your help making sure your neighbors stay warm this winter.

A line of mittens, scarves and hats sits on the fence in front of Stitch Witch.

The clothing is free to take for anyone in need.

They say they wanted to make it easy for community members to help each other this winter.

“This is something simple that anybody walking by who might not have a place to be or might not have a warm place can just pick it up, put it on and be done,” said Erika McFaden, owner.

McFaden says a former business at that location did something similar years ago and she wanted to start it again.

Donations are encouraged.

