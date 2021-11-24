Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hands out turkeys and gift cards

(WLWT) - A famous face made a stop at a Cincinnati Kroger store on Tuesday to stock up on thanksgiving goodies, but Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t buying them for himself.

He did it to help others who are in need this year.

Chase may have blended into the normal mix of Kroger shoppers if it weren’t for the security and cameras.

For a few hours, he’s shedding his uniform and doing work off the field to help the community.

A cart full of Thanksgiving turkeys go from check out to his vehicle and found a final stop with families who take them home for the holiday.

“It’s a blessing coming through for some of the families that’s unable for provide for their family on the holidays. So it’s a good thing. My kids go to this school so it’s very nice,” said Shika Pickens.

The pick-up line was set at Alliance Academy in Evanston.

Chase and his family filled cars with a turkey and a $50 gift card to Kroger.

“Just giving back to the community and giving back to Cincinnati. You know, show that I appreciate the love they’ve given to me and also giving out from the Chase Family Foundation from me and my family looking out to help others,” Chase said.

Chase also posed for pictures at the event sending families off with a memorable moment.

But the deeper meaning of the day is felt even among the youngest in the crowd.

“I feel grateful cause usually we don’t get turkeys like these,” Jerry Brooks, an Alliance Academy student, said.

And that’s what makes it all worthwhile.

“I’m happy to be in attendance today for those children who need it. Make their Thanksgiving better any way possible that I can. Just to see a smile on a kids face will make a day better for anyone, myself included,” Chase said.

Now these families get ready for a day full of food.

