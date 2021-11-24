Advertisement

Contract extended for Liberty University football coach

Liberty Announces Freeze Extension
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty Athletics announced Wednesday it has extended its contract with Flames Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze through the 2028 season.

“We are grateful for Coach Freeze’s outstanding leadership of our football program and positive impact on our student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “Liberty football continues to thrive and we are excited that Coach Freeze will lead our transition into Conference USA.”

The Flames are in their third season under Freeze, who has led Liberty to a 25-10 record and has the team bowl-eligible for the third straight season.

Liberty enters its final regular season game against Army with a 7-4 record. The Flames are looking for their third straight season with eight or more wins and 13th eight-plus-win season in program history.

Last year, Liberty had a 10-1 record and finished No. 17 in the final Associate Press poll.

Freeze has guided Liberty to back-to-back bowl wins, allowing the Flames to become the second transitioning team in NCAA history to win consecutive bowl games during its first two full seasons at the FBS level.

The contract extension notice gives Freeze the chance to add another “first” to his Liberty coaching resume. Three weeks ago, Liberty announced it would move its athletics department to Conference USA starting with the 2023-24 season, giving Freeze a chance to win Liberty’s first-ever FBS conference championship in 2023.

