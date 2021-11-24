Advertisement

Elmwood on Ice opens for 2021 holiday season

Elmwood on Ice returns
Elmwood on Ice returns(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice has returned after a year hiatus. The ice rink officially open to the public at 11o’clock Wednesday morning.

The rank itself can hold about 100 people at a time and hours vary with extended hours on days when Roanoke City Schools are closed. For the first time, Downtown Roanoke is also offering putt-putt golfing at the parks amphitheater.

Officials say they’re glad to have the tradition back.

“I think anything that gets people outside, especially now a days, is really great, says Jamie Clark with Downtown Roanoke. “It’s incredible for our downtown businesses, we bring a lot of people here and then they’ll shop and eat.  You can get your band and do as much of that as you want so it’s really nice to be able to offer that for the businesses as well”

A link with hours and prices can be found here.

