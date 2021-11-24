Advertisement

Five hurt in Bedford crash following police chase

(KGWN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people are hurt and one charged after a crash early Thursday that ended a police chase.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says about 3 a.m. Wednesday, a driver passed a deputy in the area of the Wonder Drug store on Stewartsville Road traveling at 90-plus miles per hour. The driver tried to elude the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office, but crashed in the curves at Goodview Road and Goodview Town Road.

The vehicle rolled, throwing one occupant and partially ejecting the driver.

Five people, all from Pennsylvania, were in the vehicle. All were taken to a hospital, with no critical injuries.

The driver, Patrick Leblanc, 25, is charged with reckless driving and felony eluding law enforcement.

