High pressure bring a brief warm up for the holiday
Warmer temperatures expected for Thanksgiving
- Sunny and cold start to the day
- Thanksgiving the warmest day of the week
- Colder, wind for the weekend
WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING
After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs closing in on the low 50s Wednesday and into the 60s for Thanksgiving.
Dry weather should limit travel headaches through at least Thanksgiving day. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine Wednesday with increasing clouds Thursday as another cold front heads our way.
FRIDAY • SATURDAY • SUNDAY
A strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday night into the early parts of Friday. This front will trigger a few showers overnight and will then usher in much cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will climb into the 30s and 40s under increasing sunshine. Sunny weather continues through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s both days.
