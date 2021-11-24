Advertisement

High pressure bring a brief warm up for the holiday

Warmer temperatures expected for Thanksgiving
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • Sunny and cold start to the day
  • Thanksgiving the warmest day of the week
  • Colder, wind for the weekend

WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs closing in on the low 50s Wednesday and into the 60s for Thanksgiving.

Sunny and a bit warmer this afternoon.
Sunny and a bit warmer this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)
Mild conditions expected for Thanksgiving.
Mild conditions expected for Thanksgiving.(WDBJ Weather)

Dry weather should limit travel headaches through at least Thanksgiving day. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine Wednesday with increasing clouds Thursday as another cold front heads our way.

Thanksgiving Day Travel Forecast
Thanksgiving Day Travel Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY • SATURDAY • SUNDAY

A strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday night into the early parts of Friday. This front will trigger a few showers overnight and will then usher in much cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will climb into the 30s and 40s under increasing sunshine. Sunny weather continues through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s both days.

Another strong cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday.
Another strong cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

