Advertisement

Humane Society offers reward in case of kitten thrown against a wall

The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of...
The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people they say is responsible for throwing the kitten into a wall.(Danville Area Humane Society)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Someone threw a kitten into a wall and the Danville Humane Society is offering more than $1,000 to find out who was responsible.

According to the Danville Area Humane Society, a kitten in their care is believed to have been thrown into a wall in the Pleasant View Apartments area earlier this week.
The Humane Society wrote on Facebook that “police were called” and the kitten was brought to the shelter.

They don’t think the kitten’s injuries are life threatening, and he will be examined by a veterinarian.

“He was very hungry and ate readily,” they wrote in the post. “He snuggled into a blanket and is asleep.”

But the Humane Society wants the arrest of the person or people responsible. After initially offering up a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest, the Humane Society said The Pink Plumber added $500 and a person named Byron Hunt added another $100, bringing the total to $1,100.

“Incidents like this are why the board and staff remain committed to being an open-admission shelter, screening adoptive homes, and doing everything in our power to keep animals out of harm’s way,” wrote the Humane Society.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion announces COVID vaccine mandate
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
An 80-year-old man fell through the first floor and ended up in the basement when a dump truck...
Dump truck crashes into home; 80-year-old falls through floor
Police identify remains found in Amherst in October
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Pulaski deputies arrest Dublin man for second degree murder
Teens are often the age group that gets overlooked, when it comes to foster care and adoption
Joys of Adopting a Teenager: National Adoption Month
Elmwood on Ice returns
Elmwood on Ice opens for 2021 holiday season
Wednesday Morning Update