Advertisement

International exchange organization seeks host families

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the pandemic, international exchange students continue to live and study here in the Roanoke Valley.

A group that helps coordinate their visits is hoping more host families will step forward.

Isabella Hampf calls Cologne, Germany home.

She’s been here in the Roanoke Valley about three months, and says she has enjoyed her experience at Cave Spring High School and with her host family.

“I have a life in Germany, and I have my own life in America,” Hampf told WDBJ7. “Two different lives and I really love that, because you always have your friends here. You can visit them after your exchange year.”

A group called FLAG, or Foreign Links Around the Globe, has more international students who hope to come to western Virginia in January for a half year of study.

For more information, click on the following link:

FLAG International/Host an exchange student

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion announces COVID vaccine mandate
Pulaski Educator Murdered
Pulaski County Public Schools employee shot and killed overnight
Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Pulaski deputies arrest Dublin man for second degree murder
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
An 80-year-old man fell through the first floor and ended up in the basement when a dump truck...
Dump truck crashes into home; 80-year-old falls through floor

Latest News

Pulaski Educator Murdered
Pulaski Educator Murdered
Commonwealth Clash Previewed
Commonwealth Clash Previewed
Attendees have a chance to win a $300 grand prize to ‘Dollywood’.
Wytheville hosts ‘A Christmas to Remember’ for the first time
Wytheville Woman Recognized for Volunteer Service
Wytheville Woman Recognized for Volunteer Service