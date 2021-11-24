International exchange organization seeks host families

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the pandemic, international exchange students continue to live and study here in the Roanoke Valley.

A group that helps coordinate their visits is hoping more host families will step forward.

Isabella Hampf calls Cologne, Germany home.

She’s been here in the Roanoke Valley about three months, and says she has enjoyed her experience at Cave Spring High School and with her host family.

“I have a life in Germany, and I have my own life in America,” Hampf told WDBJ7. “Two different lives and I really love that, because you always have your friends here. You can visit them after your exchange year.”

A group called FLAG, or Foreign Links Around the Globe, has more international students who hope to come to western Virginia in January for a half year of study.

For more information, click on the following link:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.