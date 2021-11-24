Lexington’s police chief starting advisory board

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s police chief is asking for some citizen input.

Chief Angela Greene is forming a Police Chief Advisory Board.

The board will assist the Chief with community input and recommendations on topics such as police-community relations, public awareness of services and programs, community policing policy initiatives, racial equity issues, use of force, mental health response, criminal activity and trends, and transparency in operations.

They’re looking for five to seven people to serve, and are taking applications now on the department’s web site.

