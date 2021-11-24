Advertisement

Longtime Wytheville volunteer recognized by governor for years of service

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a volunteer named Mrs. Betty working tirelessly to make sure no one goes hungry.

Every meal she serves is mixed with a little bit of love and faith. For the last decade, she’s poured it all into Open Door Café.

“The Lord spoke my heart about that. And I guess my whole life-- I was a nurse. And I’ve always been interested in helping people and that was just to get the Lord gave me,” said longtime volunteer Betty Robinette.

The café is a donate-what-you-can restaurant serving meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

“When it all started, I would’ve -- I just never dreamed that it would turn into as big a deal as it has,” said Robinette.

“Before Open Door Café we had a community food kitchen. And we did that two days a week. And we did that for about eight years before we came to the Cafe, Betty was one of the first two people that originated that, that cafe, so she’s been doing this for 10 or 12 years, just feeding the hungry,” said Mike Pugh with Open Door Café.

What makes this story special is Governor Northam recognized Mrs. Betty as a recipient of this year’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award.

She’s served at least six hours a week and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“And for years and years and years, she just gives more to others in what she does for herself. She has a smile on her face. She cares. She works forward she advocates,” said Pugh.

“It’s very honoring and very humbling to think, you know because it takes all of us to do this. And so it’s really I feel like it’s fall of us because, you know, the Lord has truly blessed me in that is a staple and this has been a wonderful thing to be able to do. I look forward to it every time that I’ve come,” said Robinette.

The café averages 91 meals per day, with 85% of those meals going to food-insecure individuals.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion announces COVID vaccine mandate
Pulaski County Public Schools employee shot and killed overnight
Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Pulaski deputies arrest Dublin man for second degree murder
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
An 80-year-old man fell through the first floor and ended up in the basement when a dump truck...
Dump truck crashes into home; 80-year-old falls through floor

Latest News

Pulaski Educator Murdered
Pulaski Educator Murdered
Commonwealth Clash Previewed
Commonwealth Clash Previewed
Wytheville Woman Recognized for Volunteer Service
Wytheville Woman Recognized for Volunteer Service
Manager and bartender Ariel Meadows (right) and her staff prepare for one of the busiest bar...
Roanoke bars prepare for Thanksgiving Eve
Elmwood on Ice is Back
Elmwood on Ice is Back