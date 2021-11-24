Lynchburg Daily Bread prepares for Thanksgiving rush

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Preparations for a busy Thursday are underway at Lynchburg Daily Bread.

The organization saw about 500 people for Thanksgiving last year.

This year, they say they’re expecting more - about 700 people for turkey day.

“The need is definitely rising and we’re expecting it to continue to rise throughout the holiday season,” said Jamie Cooper, director of operations.

Cooper says to help with that, renovations are being done.

All the work won’t be done until later, but new serving windows are primed and ready for Thursday.

“We have our double windows, our double serving windows, that we’re gonna be using on Thanksgiving. We’re hopeful that that’s gonna help with the flow and efficiency,” said Cooper.

Amid the rising cost of food, donations have also been a critical piece heading into Thanksgiving.

Lynchburg Daily Bread says the community’s support is what’s making Thanksgiving for all happen.

“We live in such a generous and giving community. If it wasn’t for people donating proteins and veggies and bakery items - they’re the reason we’re able to make this happen,” said Cooper.

Volunteers and staff have been prepping food all week and are looking forward to the big day.

Meal service is set to begin about 10 a.m.

