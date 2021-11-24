Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigating overnight shooting that sent one to hospital

(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man went to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound overnight in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, just before 1 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Atherholt Road and Thompson Drive for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a man who had been shot.

After the crash, the man who’d been shot prior to the crash was taken by another vehicle to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine the scene of the shooting was in the 1500 block of Floyd Street. That’s where they found several cartridge casings as well as a home and vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

