Man with history of assault, ties to Carroll County, escapes hospital

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/WWBT) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a man with a history of assaultive behavior who escaped from a Virginia hospital.

The plea is for anyone who sees him to not approach Richard Garrett, who has ties to the Crooked Oak area of the county, and contact 911 immediately.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Garrett, who escaped Central State Hospital Tuesday afternoon. He ran from hospital staff around 2:20 p.m. while being taken in between buildings, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Garrett has a history of assaultive behavior.

Garrett was wearing a black jacket and black stocking cap. He is 46 years old, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds with blue eyes, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office. He has a shaved head.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

