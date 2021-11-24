Police make arrest near Elmwood Park after man claims man shot at him

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police arrested a man near Elmwood Park Wednesday after another man told police the suspect shot at him.

According to the police department, just before noon Wednesday officers were notified of shots fired near 2nd Street and Salem Avenue SW. The caller told dispatchers they heard several shots fired.

While officers were heading in that direction, a man walked into the lobby of the Roanoke Police Department. He claimed he was involved in the incident, and told police he was traveling on Salem Avenue when a man fired a gun in his direction. That person was not injured and no other people have reported injuries in connection with the incident.

When officers arrived, they did find evidence of a shooting but didn’t find a shooter. Police relayed the shooter’s description to all other officers and they began searching for him. They eventually found a man matching the description near Elmwood Park. As officers approached and began speaking with him, they say the man tried to run away.

After a brief chase, he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Donato Richardson, 43, of Roanoke.

He has been charged with attempted aggravated assault, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamines, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

