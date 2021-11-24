Pulaski deputies arrest Dublin man for second degree murder

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning, charging him with second degree murder of a 58-year-old woman.

According to deputies, around 1:20 a.m. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was called to 5444 Sherpherd Drive in Dublin for a complaint of gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies found Deborah Reed Griffith, 58, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, officers took William Tyler Griffith, 28, into custody and charged him with second degree murder. The relationship between the two was not immediately clear.

Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services, the Dublin Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

