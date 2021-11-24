Roanoke man acquitted of murder now facing federal gun charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City man who was recently acquitted of four felony charges in connection with a 2019 deadly shooting is now facing federal gun charges.

In October, a jury found Demarcus Glenn not guilty of the death of Tyler Polumbo, who was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Glenn was accused of shooting Polumbo near Grandin Village in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue as part of a drug deal. He was acquitted of murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of each of those crimes.

But now a new criminal charge in federal court once again has Polumbo detained.

In a hearing before Judge Ballou in the Western District of Virginia, prosecutors said statements Glenn made during his trial have led to new charges.

According to the government, Glenn testified he arrived at the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue in May 2019 for a drug deal with Polumbo, during which, according to Glenn, the victim pulled a gun on him. Glenn testified he pulled his own gun from his pocket, shot and killed Polumbo.

“It is a federal crime to use, carry, brandish, or discharge a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug transaction. My office is committed to playing a role with its federal, state, and local partners in addressing the gun violence in Roanoke,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh wrote in a statement Wednesday. “If you shoot and kill another person in the Western District of Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to follow the facts and the law and seek federal charges when appropriate.”

According to the government, Glenn was arrested Tuesday and charged with using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and brandishing and discharging said firearm.

“The FBI is committed to working with the United States Attorney’s Office to address drug activity and violent crime in the Roanoke area,” Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division wrote in a press release. “We will continue to work with our partners to vigorously investigate and hold accountable those who pose risks to our communities and encourage residents to immediately report incidents to local law enforcement or the FBI through tips.FBI.gov.”

During the hearing Wednesday morning, prosecutors said Glenn was a danger to the community and moved to have him remain in jail.

The judge agreed to keep him detained, with Glenn’s attorney planning on a detention hearing in the days to come.

