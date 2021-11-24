Roanoke man pleads guilty to murder and conspiracy in gang violence case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Roanoke man has admitted he was a member of the Rollin’ 30s Crips and pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy charges for gang-related violence throughout the City of Roanoke. He faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

The US Attorney’s Office says Demonte Mack, 32, and his alleged co-conspirators, Trayvone Kasey, Chauncey Levesy and others, were members and associates of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called themselves the “Dirt Gang.” The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles area with smaller sets in other cities, according to US Attorney Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

“Reducing violent crime through impactful prosecutions like that of the Rollin’ 30s is a priority of this United States Attorney’s Office,” Kavanaugh said. “We will continue to partner with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the cases we bring serve to make our communities safer.”

“Today’s conviction demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to working in conjunction with our partners to vigorously investigate and bring to justice those who commit violent crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI’s Richmond Division.

Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman said, “This outcome is a great example of what happens when law enforcement has a successful partnership with the prosecutorial side of the justice system. Thanks to our partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement, Roanoke is a safer place. Our community is sending a strong message to those who choose to perpetuate gun violence and organized crime in our city: we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable for your actions.”

Kavanaugh said Mack admitted he, Kasey, Levesy and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violent crime.

Specifically, in June 2017, Kavanaugh said, Mack conspired with Kasey, Levesy and others to murder “Victim D.F.” Court documents further allege Mack and Kasey murdered “Victim N.L.” at the direction of a leader within the gang. D.F. and N.L. were members of the Rollin’ 30s gang, but fell out of favor with them in summer 2017.

N.L. was 17 years old when he was murdered and had graduated from high school just a few weeks earlier. He was still alive when police found him at the apartment complex, but died shortly thereafter, said Kavanaugh. After the shooting, Mack and Levesy met with other Rollin’ 30s gang members and reported everything that occurred to the gang’s leadership.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.