Snowshoe ready to kick off the season

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The Simmons family, from the base of the mountain in the town of Snowshoe, is a group of regulars.

“Can’t ask for a better opening day than this in my mind,” said dad David Simmons.

Daughter Evelyn has a term for it.

“What’s it called, Evelyn?” he asked. “What do you call today? Bluebird. Bluebird, she said.”

Though she’s a little too shy to say it out loud.

“We have about 30 of our 260 total acres open,” said Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe’s PR and Marketing Manager. “So it’s a fraction of the pie here in the beginning.”

But one that’s already seeing some action.

“We love it,” said Jacob Taylor.

He drove all the way from Roanoke.

“I’m hoping they’re going to open the Western territories soon,” Taylor said. “I’m going to hit the big boys.”

That would be the harder, black diamond slopes, more challenging than the ones open now.

“The goal is by mid-December to have significantly more terrain open maybe even the majority of our terrain would be great,” Cassell explained.

And unlike so many other businesses, they actually found new markets last year.

“It was a newfound ability to work remotely with the pandemic, and they’re like, you know what, I’ll just go work from Snowshoe, and get on the wi-fi there, take a few laps between meetings. It’s not so bad,” Cassell said.

But even if you’re from here, like the Simmons family, it’s nice to be back on the slopes after a long pandemic summer.

“Yeah, we’re excited to be back out here,” Dad said.

