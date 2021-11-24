Vinton offers Christmas festivities for 2021

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s Christmas parade was canceled last year, but it’s back this year.

The festivities begin Thursday, December 2 with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. followed by the parade that begins at 7 p.m. The parade route begins at the War Memorial and ends at the Billy Byrd apartments, according to Angie Chewning with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce.

Chewning spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon about this year’s event and what people can expect. She also said the Santa Claus Crawl, which started last year, will return for another year.

