Wytheville hosts ‘A Christmas to Remember’ for the first time

Attendees have a chance to win a $300 grand prize to ‘Dollywood’.
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are folks working to make sure this Christmas is one to remember.

The first Friday in December, downtown Wytheville will be transformed into a picture out of a Christmas movie.

The first annual ‘A Christmas to Remember’ event will be held off Main Street.

Businesses have come together to put on this event with craft vendors, food trucks, music performances, and drawings.

A $300 grand prize to ‘Dollywood’ was donated by downtown businesses.

Organizers say this is an event focused on community and showing that the businesses care about their hometown.

To learn more, you can visit their Facebook page.

