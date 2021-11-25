Advertisement

2021 Drumstick Dash raises around $300,000 for Roanoke Rescue Mission

Drumstick Dash 2021 in Roanoke
Drumstick Dash 2021 in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even with some last-minute changes, this year’s drum stick Dash seemingly went off without a hitch.

Officials with the Roanoke Rescue Mission said that they had enough volunteers and police presence to support this year’s event at Rivers Edge Park. Preliminary numbers show around 7,000 runners and walkers for this year’s 5K.

One first time dasher said it’s a creative way to spend Thanksgiving.

“It’s good to be able to run with family and by yourself.  You have to be with them all day, so it’s good to have something to do on your own,” says 13 year old Molly Simmons.

One veteran racer for the community says it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday.

“I’m thankful for life itself, for my family, and for this chance to run and support. This is a big event. if you can supply something like a year’s budget for the rescue mission, for people who are less fortunate who need something to eat, you’re doing a good thing,” explains Marion Childress.

The Mission estimates that this event raised around $300,000.

