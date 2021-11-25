Suspect arrested in connection to Danville convenience store robbery

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery of Junior’s Convenience Mart.

Officers say at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the store on Worsham Street. Police say a male suspect was reported to have entered the store, motioned as if he had a gun and demanded money. They say he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Danville Police say after a “cooperative citizen” gave the name of a possible suspect, the suspect was then tracked to a home on Clay Street. Officers identify him as 40-year-old Demetrius Whitehead.

Whitehead is now charged with robbery and grand larceny from a person. He is being held without bond at the Danville City Jail.

