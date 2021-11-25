Warming up today followed by colder conditions Friday
Warmer temperatures expected for Thanksgiving
- Thursday is the warmest day of the week
- A few stray showers early Friday
- Colder, windy for the weekend
THANKSGIVING DAY
It will be a chilly start to the morning if you’re headed out to those Thanksgiving Day 5k runs. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s around sunrise. After the chilly start to the morning, warm southerly winds will bring afternoon highs back to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Dry weather should limit travel headaches through at least Thanksgiving day. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine Wednesday with increasing clouds Thursday as another cold front heads our way.
FRIDAY • SATURDAY • SUNDAY
A strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday night into the early parts of Friday. This front will trigger a few showers overnight and will then usher in much cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will climb into the 30s and 40s under increasing sunshine. Sunny weather continues through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s both days.
