2021 Drumstick Dash money to help Rescue Mission of Roanoke continue to provide meals to those in need

A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.
A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Drumstick Dash returned in-person on Thanksgiving Day this year. The event is hosted by the Atlantic Union Bank and supports the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

CEO of the Rescue Mission, Lee Clark, said they are still tallying the money raised from the thousands of participants but said it looks like at least $250,000 was raised.

Clark said the majority of that money will go towards their food budget. He said they provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to more than 100 people a day. The Rescue Mission also provides food boxes to hundreds more every Saturday.

Clark and the Rescue Mission can’t thank everyone enough for the amount of support that has been shown this year, especially to help them continue providing a vital service to those in need.

”Just being able to provide three meals a day to anyone who is hungry. Both those who are experiencing homelessness, or people who are stretched, food insecure, just not sure where their next meal is going to come from, it makes a tremendous difference in people’s lives.”

The Rescue Mission is also in need of volunteers at this time and for more information, you can find its website here.

