Axton Man charged in Thanksgiving night shooting

MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police say a man is custody after a shooting on Thanksgiving night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers say they responded to a home on Spruce Street in reference to someone who had been shot. As officers were arriving, they saw a vehicle leaving the area. Police say the victim was inside, and had a gunshot wound to her arm. The victim was escorted to the hospital where she was treated and then transferred to another medical facility for further treatment.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office made contact with 35-year-old Quinton Brandon of Axton. He was brought to the Martinsville Police Department where he charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of Firearm Committing a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in Occupied Dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm in the City of Martinsville, Domestic Assault, and Strangulation.

Brandon is being held at the Martinsville City Jail with no bond. The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any other information regarding this crime, contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

