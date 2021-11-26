Advertisement

Crews battle overnight brush fire sparked by powerline malfunction

Firefighters say a powerline malfunction caused a brush fire in Big Island.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - A powerline malfunction Thursday night started a brush fire on the side of a mountain above the Cushaw Dam substation in Big Island. according to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the agency, around 11:21 Thursday night their department, along with Monelison Fire Department, was dispatched near the intersection of Hercules Road and Elon Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire above the substation and directly across from the Snowden Dam. Firefighters stationed their equipment in the parking lot of the dam. Using an old Forestry Service road, firefighters made their way behind the substation.

A high voltage power line malfunction in Big Island causes overnight brush fire
According to a post on the Big Island Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, once on scene they determined the high voltage powerlines malfunctioned and sent sparks to the ground. That started a fire they said was about a quarter of an acre large.

Once extinguished, they turned the fire over to the State Forestry Agency to monitor until Dominion Energy arrived on scene to fix the high voltage transmission line.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

