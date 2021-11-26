Downtown Roanoke, Inc. launches new Holiday gift guide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To encourage shopping small this Christmas, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is introducing a Holiday Gift Guide featuring gift ideas from over 20 downtown businesses.

DRI also hopes this makes it even easier to shop local this holiday season, and this guide will help plug the knowledge gap and sell people on shopping downtown.

Small Business Saturday is this week, November 27th.

Shops throughout Market Square, like Chocolate Paper, already had a rush coming in on Black Friday.

“They have gotten a lot of information from all the stores and it really shows the plethora of the merchants, the merchandise, and what kind of experience you can have coming down on the market to shop,” says co-owner Melissa Mays, explaining how the guide gives local stores the opportunity to show what they have to offer.

“We really have such an amazing group of merchants down here,” says Mays. “This is our livelihood, brick and mortar, we are part of the fabric of the community downtown.”

Click here to see the gift guide.

